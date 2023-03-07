Tasty Tuesday: Caribbean Chill & Grill serves up authentic cuisine in Redford

This Tasty Tuesday, we're taking your taste buds down to the Caribbean -- without ever leaving Detroit. Caribbean Chill & Grill is serving up delicious, authentic Caribbean cuisine right in Redford Township.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Caribbean Chill & Grill Jamaican Island Food is located on Grand River Avenue just east of Inskter Road in Redford Township. They open at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but close at slightly different times.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 15% off your bill when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

See more of their menu here.

