32º

LIVE

Features

Tasty Tuesday: Caribbean Chill & Grill serves up authentic cuisine in Redford

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Redford Township, Wayne County, Top Comment
This Tasty Tuesday, we're taking your taste buds down to the Caribbean -- without ever leaving Detroit. Caribbean Chill & Grill is serving up delicious, authentic Caribbean cuisine right in Redford Township.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re taking your taste buds down to the Caribbean -- without ever leaving Detroit. Caribbean Chill & Grill is serving up delicious, authentic Jamaican cuisine right in Redford Township.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Caribbean Chill & Grill Jamaican Island Food is located on Grand River Avenue just east of Inskter Road in Redford Township. They open at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but close at slightly different times.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 15% off your bill when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

See more of their menu here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email