Money Minute: How to know if you’re paying too much in taxes

When tax season rolls around, many people excitedly wait for a large income tax return, but that large sum is not really a good thing.
If you pay less in taxes throughout the year, closer to the exact number you owe, you’ll get a smaller refund check -- which also means you’ll have had more money in your pocket each month of the year.
The IRS has a tool that can help you know if the right amount is being withheld from your paycheck.
Learn more in the video report above.
More reading on this
From the IRS:
From Investopedia:
More tips: Money Minute section