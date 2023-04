The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the most important and helpful corners of tax law these days. This tax credit can benefit people in a lower income bracket. Here's what to know.

This tax credit can benefit workers in a lower income bracket -- yet the benefits go unclaimed by so many people.

Learn more in the video report above.

From the IRS:

Michigan Legal Help: Breaking down the Earned Income Tax Credit

United Way for Southeastern Michigan: Learn more about qualifying for the EITC

More tips: Money Minute section