Tasty Tuesday: CB’s Cafe run by aspiring young chefs in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re highlighting high school students who run CB’s Cafe out of the Taylor Career Center. The aspiring young chefs are always cooking up something new, but are particularly known locally for their yummy desserts.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Where to find them

CB’s Cafe is operated by students in the Taylor School District, though students outside of the district are allowed to attend and contribute.

For those wishing to try their food: The cafe is open to the public on Fridays starting at 10:40 a.m., and is located on Westlake Street off of Wick Road between Beech Daly and Telegraph roads.

Learn more about the Taylor Career Center here, or call 313-295-5757 for more information about the cafe.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)