Get to know Bryan Schuerman, the newest permanent member of the 4Warn Weather Team

The school year was winding down in May 2022, when I was living on the south side of Indianapolis.

After being “off-air” for almost a year after leaving television full time and moving closer to home in Indiana, I thought to myself, “let’s see if I can get back into weather for a bit during the summer months”.

After reaching out on social media to one of the groups I am in for broadcast meteorologists, I was introduced to the news management here at WDIV, where my initial interview before being brought on board as a freelancer in the 4Warn Weather Center, was while I was riding a special education school bus as a substitute bus monitor via Zoom between elementary school runs.

Next thing I know, I am being flown from Indianapolis to Detroit, for a day of training and to start my what I thought would be a short, but pleasant time at a new station, back in the weather “game”, and making some extra income during the summer months.

Here we are now almost 10 months later, and I am not going anywhere, anytime soon, as I am now a permanent member of the WDIV Local 4 News/4Warn Weather Team covering all aspects of the weather in Southeastern Michigan!

Let me “re-introduce” myself to you, I’m Bryan Schuerman, and I am now a permanent member of the 4Warn Weather Team here in Detroit, and I could not be happier!

Bryan Schuerman (Bryan Schuerman)

To be honest, I was shocked, but in a good way that I continued to work here in Detroit. We know working in the media is not exactly the easiest thing in the world, and there were sometimes through my television career that I did not think I was good enough to make it into a top 15 market in the television industry like Detroit, let alone for a station like WDIV that has a sterling reputation and is one of the leaders in this market.

After arriving here, I quickly learned, I was wrong, and I was good enough to be here, so much so, that I am going to make this area home! My partner of now over 2 years, Johnathan and I decided to move to Michigan in October while I was continuing to work here, and he received a base transfer from Atlanta to Detroit in his job as a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines, so for the first time in his entire career in the flight industry, he was able to live in-base, which gives him a ton of flexibility with his job he did not have when he had to commute from other cities to his base.

Bryan Schuerman (Bryan Schuerman)

I am originally from Cincinnati, Ohio (more specifically, Southeastern Indiana, about 5 minutes over the Ohio/Indiana State Line, but no one knows that, and I didn’t move there until I was a teenager). My parents Dave and Annette still live there, and I see them as often as I can.

I am one of five brothers, a twin brother (Brandon), the oldest by three minutes, my little brother (Jeremy), and two stepbrothers, Matt and Daniel.

The majority of my extended family still lives there, but there are some roots over in Northern West Virginia where my mother grew up, and where I actually had my first and third jobs in television in Northern and North Central West Virginia, and I say “Go, Mountaineers” quite a bit.

Television is not my only career; I am one of a few people who hold dual careers at the same time. While I was in my second television job in Western Maryland about an hour northwest of Washington, D.C., I was substitute teaching on the days I was not at the station to make some extra money.

I quickly learned that I was good at teaching, and I do enjoy it. The first teacher I ever long-term substitute taught for which was in Math told me I should go get my Masters Degree in Education and teach as well. I rarely turn down a challenge, so I did.

Bryan Schuerman (Bryan Schuerman)

Three years later, I walked from my alma mater, California University of Pennsylvania (now called PennWest University-California) where I got my Bachelor of Science Degree in Science & Technology: Meteorology and Music, with a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Advanced Studies in Secondary Education. Little did I know, I would get a second Masters Degree in 2020 during the pandemic (since we had a lot of time at home).

I graduated in August 2021 from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana with a Master of Arts in Career and Technical Education, the area of where Family and Consumer Sciences is housed.

Since then, I have taught middle and or high school in Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and now Michigan. Obviously, Science is one of my certifications, but there is one that is an unknown gem that I teach, and am teaching right now. Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS). These are life skills courses like Child Development, Human and Social Services, Culinary Arts Courses, Interior Design and Fashion Design, just to name a few.

Some classes where the creative outlets come out for students, and while I am learning a lot, the students are also learning a lot as well. But I also feel, that when I am doing the weather forecast each day, that I am trying to teach you a little bit about the weather as well.

I am very excited to make Southeastern Michigan home, and continue to work and hopefully teach you about the weather each and every day!