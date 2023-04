The deadline to file your taxes is April 18, 2023. If you haven't filed as of Monday, you still have time. There is an option to file for an extension, but if you owe money, that money is still owed by April 18.

Tax filings are due this week as this year’s tax season comes to a close.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 18, 2023. If you haven’t filed as of Monday, you still have time.

There is an option to file for an extension, but if you owe money, that money is still owed by April 18.

Learn more in the video report above.

More reading on this

From the IRS:

From Investopedia:

More tips: Money Minute section