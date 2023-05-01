41º

Money Minute: Why you should financially preparing to live a long time

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

If you’re over 50 years old you should take advantage of catch-up provisions in qualified savings plans. Turning 65? Consider long-term care insurance and save more aggressively.

A lot of people do a lot of planning to deal with early life changes.

They buy life insurance, they do estate planning to plan ahead -- but on the flip side of that -- you also need to plan to live a long time.

According to the Social Security Administration:

  • Women turning 65 are likely to live to 84.5
  • Men turning 65 are likely to live to 82
  • 1 in 3 adults turning 65 will live to 90
  • 1 in 7 adults will live to 95

You can learn more by visiting the United States Social Security Administration’s website, just click here.

