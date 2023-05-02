Tasty Tuesday: Detroit House of Pancakes is an upscale waffle house with a Southern feel

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting the Detroit House of Pancakes. They serve all the traditional breakfast favorites, but it’s not your typical brunch spot. It’s an upscale waffle house with a Southern feel.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Detroit House of Pancakes is located on Jefferson Avenue. It is open on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m.

The Tasty Tuesday deals: 20% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on May 2, 2023. On Wednesday through Sunday, you can get 50% off dine-in after 4 p.m.

Learn more on their website here.

