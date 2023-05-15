Money Minute: Understanding Medicare eligibility, sign-up and more

More than 10,000 people every day turn 65 years old in the United States -- and 65 is the "magic age" when someone becomes eligible for Medicare. There is so much to know when it comes to Medicare, signing up, eligibility, etc. So, if you're nearing that magic age, it's time to get in the know. Find what you need to know in the Medicare & You handbook here: https://www.medicare.gov/medicare-and-you.

