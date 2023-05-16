Tasty Tuesday: The Great Commoner serves unique menu in historic Dearborn building

On This Tasty Tuesday, we're exploring the Great Commoner: A Downtown Dearborn restaurant known for its delicious breakfast and brunch, whose menu incorporates Mediterranean flavors into modern American dishes.

DEARBORN, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re exploring the Great Commoner: A Downtown Dearborn restaurant known for its delicious breakfast and brunch, whose menu incorporates Mediterranean flavors into modern American dishes.

The modern spot is also expanding their dinner menu.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Great Commoner is located on Michigan Avenue at Monroe Street in Downtown Dearborn. They are open from 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on May 16, 2023. Visitors will also receive 20 “TGC Dollars” that can be put toward dinner if you stop by this weekend.

Visit the restaurant’s website here for more information.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)