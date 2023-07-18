Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Search for Ally Brueger’s killer

DETROIT – Our spotlight is on a woman who spent her professional life serving and giving to others.

Alexandra “Ally” Brueger was a 4′9″, 98lb registered nurse at Providence Park Hospital in Novi. Yes, she was small in stature but mighty in spirit. Her kind spirit was not just displayed to people but demonstrated through her being a rescue dog mom to her boxer American Bulldog mix, Zeus.

Ally loved to run and on Saturday July 30, 2016, around 2pm, Ally was doing what she loved to do. While on her daily 10 mile run in the vicinity of 11240 Fish Lake Rd between Ratalee and Rose Center, a mile from her childhood home in Rose Township, Ally was shot at multiple times with one round fatally striking her in the back.

As a nurse Ally served others. Let’s serve her! Someone knows something.

Crime Stoppers has posted a $15,000 reward. Anyone with information leading to an arrest can call 1-800-SPEAKUP and you will remain anonymous