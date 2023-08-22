64º
Tasty Tuesday: Màre Mediterranean in Birmingham combines old world, new world cuisines

Ashlee Baracy, Meteorologist

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Màre Mediterranean in Birmingham: A restaurant that’s passionate about food and is serving dishes inspired by old world and new world cuisines.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Màre Mediterranean is located on Willits Street near North Bates Street in Downtown Birmingham. The restaurant is open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Dine-in customers can get 50% off pizza when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

Ashlee Baracy is an Emmy award-winning meteorologist who was born and raised in Metro Detroit. You can catch her 4Warn Weather forecasts weekday mornings, at noon and streaming on Local4+.

