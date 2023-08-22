Tasty Tuesday: Màre Mediterranean in Birmingham combines old world, new world cuisines

This Tasty Tuesday, we're featuring Mare Mediterranean in Birmingham: A restaurant that's passionate about food, serving dishes inspired by old world and new world cuisine.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Màre Mediterranean in Birmingham: A restaurant that’s passionate about food and is serving dishes inspired by old world and new world cuisines.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Màre Mediterranean is located on Willits Street near North Bates Street in Downtown Birmingham. The restaurant is open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Dine-in customers can get 50% off pizza when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

