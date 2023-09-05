86º
Tasty Tuesday: Growing Savvy Sliders chain serving up gourmet fast food in Michigan, beyond

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Savvy Sliders: An eatery that has expanded into a widely-known chain from its original restaurant in Commerce Township. They serve up made-to-order, gourmet fast food, and are growing in several states.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Savvy Sliders has locations all across the Southeast Michigan area with varying hours of operation. Check with your local chain to see when they’re open.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get a free shake with any purchase at any Savvy Sliders location when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Sept. 5, 2023.

See their online menu here.

