Tasty Tuesday: Downtown Pontiac’s Biscuits and Bourbon features classic and daring dishes

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

PONTIAC, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Biscuits and Bourbon: A brunch and dinner restaurant in Downtown Pontiac where the biscuits are the star of the show, but the rest of their menu is interesting and delicious.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Biscuits and Bourbon is located on North Saginaw Street near Pike Street in Downtown Pontiac. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday and most days of the week.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 15% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Oct. 3, 2023.

