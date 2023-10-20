5 Metro Detroit fall events to check out this weekend

Fall is truly here, with leaves beginning to fall and cooler weather likely here to stay. This is the best time of the year for dressing up, exploring, and most importantly spending time with friends and family.

In the spirit of fall, we pulled together a list of fun activities for you and your family to help you better transition into the fall season this weekend.

Glenore Trails’ haunted forest in Commerce returns for their fourth year, and organizers say that they have developed a new theme this year that’ll provide you and all members of the family an assortment of activities to enjoy for the entire month of October. The event will include arts and crafts for kids, trick or treating, bourbon tasting, wine tasting, and even live music. According to the event details, prices for tickets range from $15 to $25, with group rates ranging from $18 to $22 and children that are 3 and under enter for free.

If you’re looking for an old-fashioned scare, Booksweet will be hosting Winter Chills: Ghostly Tales for Cold Nights this Saturday. Organizers say that this event will be a live reading of supernatural short stories from authors Dan MacDonald, S.J. Lomas, and A.Q. Hart. Organizers say there will also be a contest for best costume and the winner will be chosen by authors, the winner will receive a $10 Booksweet gift certificate. This is a free event although an Eventbrite RSVP is required due to limited capacity.

During this time of year, we all are searching for ways to immerse ourselves into the Halloween spirit and for a proper scare. Organizers say horrors of the forest come to life at Panic Haunted Trails in Salem, offering a 30-minute show along a half-mile outdoor trail this Sunday. Organizers say that all guests are accompanied by an actor throughout the show. The price of admission is $25 according to the event details.

It’s not too late to begin decorating your homes this Halloween and what better decoration is there than a jack-o’-lantern. Avalon Cafe and Kitchen will be hosting a pumpkin carving event this Saturday. Organizers say this event is perfect for all ages, where pumpkin carving, pumpkin spice treats and more will be available. According to the event details, the price of admission is $12.

Take the chance to have your kids trick or treat early at Trick-or-Treat: Fairy Tales and Folklore in Troy this Saturday. Organizers say people of all ages are welcome to wear their costumes, enjoy decorations, games and crafts. According to the event details the price of admission is $10 per person, with discounts being available for Troy Historical Society members or early registration.

Will you check out any of these events? Let us know in the comments below, or click here for more Halloween events.