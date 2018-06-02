Find all sorts of treasures at Dearborn's massive Edison Street Sale this weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. - Treasure hunting doesn’t get any better than this.

For 58 years, the Edison Street Sale has grown into a fun and very large yard sale in Michigan.

What started out as a tag sale long ago now spans eight streets and gives homeowners the chance to sell antiques, furniture, tools, records, bikes, art, jewelry, sporting goods, electronics, video games and so much more.

It is also a chance for neighbors to stroll, browse and connect with one another.

Shawn Ley hit Edison Street bright and early for a look. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a wagon, cart or a basket for all of the treasures that they may find.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.