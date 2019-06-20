Detroit Duets 2019: Alena D'Amico and Kenny Watson

Meet Alena D’Amico and Kenny Watson! They will be performing as part of the Detroit Duets on this year’s “The Ford Fireworks” presented by The Parade Company. You can watch them and many others on Local 4 and live streamed on ClickOnDetroit Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m.

GET TO KNOW ALENA

Alena D’Amico knew she loved singing since elementary school, performing in talent shows and festivals. She recently participated in Season 16 of "The Voice" in Team Kelly Clarkson. Aside from music, Alena has also pursued a career in cosmetology and started her own company, The Beauty Gals.

GET TO KNOW KENNY

From Motor City, Kenny Watson’s work is dedicated to music and social outreach. He has performed in the Mike-E and Afroflow Tour, partnering with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to spread cancer awareness to youth audiences through music. In 2016, he released his EP, "The Feeling."

Don't forget to watch Alena and Kenny perform on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company on Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

