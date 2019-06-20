Detroit Duets 2019: Rocky and JonPaul Wallace

Meet Rocky and JonPaul Wallace! They will be performing in the Detroit Duets on this year’s “The Ford Fireworks” presented by The Parade Company. You can watch them and many others on Local 4 and live streamed on ClickOnDetroit Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m.

GET TO KNOW ROCKY

From a young age, Rocky knew she wanted to sing. Starting from middle school, she took vocal lessons in classical and gospel music, and she is now working towards making her own sound. You can discover what that sound is on all digital platforms, including her 2019 single, “Day Trip.”

GET TO KNOW JONPAUL

JonPaul became interested in music when he was six-years-old after seeing his older sister, Rocky, singing. He began by studying classic rock music and Motown. However, it wasn’t until high school that he decided to pursue music as a career, studying music and learning to play the piano. Currently, JonPaul is working in live performance while writing his own songs.

Don't forget to watch Rocky and JonPaul perform on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company on Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m on Local 4.

For more Detroit Duets 2019 information, get to know LaShell Renee and LG, Alena D'Amico and Kenny Watson, and Beth Griffith-Manley and Theo Spight!

