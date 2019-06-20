Detroit Duets 2019: LaShell Renee and LG Griffin

Meet LaShell Renee and LG Griffin! They will be performing in the Detroit Duets at this year’s “The Ford Fireworks” presented by The Parade Company. You can watch them and many others on Local 4 and live streamed on ClickOnDetroit Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m.

GET TO KNOW LASHELL

LaShell Renee became known nation-wide after her appearance in Oprah’s "Pop Star Challenge" in 2004. Her first album after the contest, "Free," landed on multiple charts, including "The Billboard 200." A gospel and R&B powerhouse, LaShell has since then released two more albums, sung the national anthem for the Detroit Pistons home games, and performed all over the world.

What’s your favorite part of being a musician?

My favorite part of being an artist is uplifting people's spirits through songs. I get great joy from seeing smiling faces looking back at me.

What artists have influenced you?

Ms. Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker. Just to name a few.

What has been your favorite performance so far?

Singing the Anthem for President Obama during his first campaign. It was history in the making.

Who would you like to get a chance to work with?

Gregory Porter, he's a powerhouse. A past artist would be Donnie Hathaway. He had a very powerful soulful voice as well.

What would be your dream venue to perform in?

Carnegie Hall. It screams, “You've arrived.”

What’s a song you’d like to perform that you haven’t yet?

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman!”

If you could meet any musician in history, who would it be? Why?

Prince, he was an interesting person and very talented. Prince always stepped out of himself to provide awesome entertainment. Plus I've always wanted to play the guitar.

What’s a “guilty pleasure” song you love but might not want people to know?

“Do Me, Baby,” by Prince. I was an innocent kid when I was caught by my father singing this song. I didn't understand until I was older and really listened to the song.

What’s one advice you’d give to anyone thinking about becoming a musician?

I would encourage them to first surround themselves with people who will be honest with them, understand that it's not a get rich quick industry. Remain patient, humble, and true to who you are. Don't allow the industry to change you and always remember that, without the support of your family and few friends, your peace of mind and success will be a struggle.

FAST 4 FAVES! Favorite color? Earth tones (brown, tan, olive) Favorite movie? A Time to Remember Favorite candy bar? Snickers Favorite place in Detroit? The Boardwalk, early in the day when the birds are enjoying their Me time

GET TO KNOW LG

LG Griffin, one of LaShell’s five children, was only in high school when his mother won Oprah’s "Pop Star Challenge." Growing up with music, LG followed her footsteps and became a remarkable singer-songwriter. He is currently performing all over Detroit and around the world, as well as working on his debut EP.

What’s your favorite part of being a musician?

I love being able to express myself in musical form. It's a great release as well. Being happy, mad or sad, my music and other great timeless music allow for you to express yourself, pour all your emotions into it, if only for a few moments, the soundtrack to life, and I'm the narrator.

What artists have influenced you?

My mother Lashell Renee, my father LG Sr., tons of artist like Detroit favorites J.Moss, Fred Hammond, my former boss KEM, and old school artists like my current boss legendary Charlie Wilson from the Gap Band, The Isley Brothers, Frankie Beverly Maze and so many more… Currently listening to new artists like Anderson Paac, Luckye Daye, and Her.

What has been your favorite performance so far?

Just performed with Charlie Wilson in my hometown of Detroit, downtown, where I grew up at, on Father's Day with my family, wife, and daughter watching me make them proud. My 3-year-old’s first concert, on Father's Day watching dad, can't beat that feeling with a baseball bat

Who would you like to get a chance to work with?

I would like to work with other up and coming creatives that think outside the box, integrity for a character description, hard work ethic and believe they can change the world... Artist or producers I'd like to work with are Mint Condition, The Justice League, Anderson Paac, Detroit’s own APLUS.

What would be your dream venue to perform in?

I want to perform inside of a soccer stadium. I've been blessed to play in hole in the walls, to the Queens Park in London (Hyde Park), and basketball, hockey, and football arenas across the world. During my time in Lisbon, Portugal, the home team won a soccer game, and the energy that the people had could be seen and felt all over the place, and I would love an opportunity to get in front of a soccer stadium size crowd and perform with my family and friends, giving them that Detroit, something in the water, sticky funk.

What’s a song you’d like to perform that you haven’t yet?

This is the funniest thing to me, I have a ton of songs that I wanna sing and just don't get chances to, or never added them to my setlist, but love to sing when it comes on the radio or in the shower. I got two off hand: “Sarah Smile” by Hall and Oates and “Sailing” by Christopher Cross.

If you could meet any musician in history, who would it be? Why?

If I could meet someone, it would be Donny Hathaway, like some many before and after him, died Young, Black and Talented... His music was before its time and his knowledge of vocal techniques and songwriting abilities would be amazing to talk about.

What’s a “guilty pleasure” song you love but might not want people to know?

“Mary Jane” by Rick James. I sing it anyways, but I'm conscious of where. It's not for every audience for obvious reasons.

What’s one advice you’d give to anyone thinking about becoming a musician?

If you're interested in following your dreams of having a career in the music industry, pack your patience, tenacity, never quit mentality, and some prayers. Leaning on a power greater than yourself, a support system also helps to push you through when you’re not feeling as strong and success hasn't come as quickly as you'd hoped and expected. Keep believing in yourself and know that a hard work ethic and dedication will help you through. Learn as much about the business as possible, people are making others millions and them nothing, all because of not understanding they're very own business. It's no longer just about the performance, it's worth the time you put in.

FAST 4 FAVES! Favorite color? It changes with the seasons. I'm feeling olive green this season. Favorite movie? 5 Heartbeats Favorite candy bar? Snickers Favorite place in Detroit? Any place with a live band and a mic I can get to. Also Mt. Elliot Park, right off the water where my wife and I were married 9 years ago this July 31

Don't forget to watch LaShell and LG perform on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company on Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

