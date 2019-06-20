Detroit Duets 2019: Beth Griffith-Manley and Theo Spight

Meet Beth Griffith-Manley and Theo Spight! They will be performing in the Detroit Duets on this year’s "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company. You can watch them and many others on Local 4 and live streamed on ClickOnDetroit Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m.

GET TO KNOW BETH

Daughter of Johnny Griffith, from the legendary Motown band The Funk Brothers, Beth Griffith-Manley started her career in Harmonie Park Studios until she was discovered by producer Michael J. Powell. She went on to sing background vocals for Grammy Award winner Anita Baker and Motown musician Kem. Manley returns from her recent appearance in "The Voice" Season 16, where she worked with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

What’s your favorite part of being a musician?

Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when I sing something that touches them.

What artists have influenced you?

The beauty and angelic voice of Whitney Houston, the anointing and power of Aretha Franklin, the elegance and grace Diana Ross and the soul and swag of Marvin Gaye.

What has been your favorite performance so far?

All of my performances on The Voice are my favorite so far because I was able to perform on national prime time television.

Who would you like to get a chance to work with?

I would love to be able to work with David Foster and Diane Warren.

What would be your dream venue to perform in?

Radio City Music Hall in NYC and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

What’s a song you’d like to perform that you haven’t yet?

“The Prayer” by Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli

If you could meet any musician in history, who would it be? Why?

I would have loved to been able to meet and work with Marvin Gaye, Prince and Michael Jackson.They were brilliant entertainers, artists, musicians and writers.

What’s a “guilty pleasure” song you love but might not want people to know?

Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow album. It’s my workout music.

What’s one advice you’d give to anyone thinking about becoming a musician?

Always remain a student and be humble.

FAST 4 FAVES! Favorite color? Pink Favorite movie? So many I can’t name! Favorite candy bar? Twix, Kit Kat and Snickers w/ Almond Favorite place in Detroit? My Home

FOLLOW BETH ONLINE!

Facebook: @bethgriffithent

Twitter: @bethalwayssings

Instagram: @bethalwayssings

Website: www.bethalwayssings.com

GET TO KNOW THEO

Detroit native Theo Spight discovered his love for music early on, singing both covers and original songs. After participating in the 2014 WDIV Super Singer contest, Spight got the chance to work with the Detroit Lions. He is known by NFL fans for his performance of the Lions’ fight song as well as his cheer, “Gooooo Lions!”

What’s your favorite part of being a musician?

Sharing the stage with other musicians. Music is meant to be shared and there’s nothing more fun than jamming with my friends.

What artists have influenced you?

I’m a mix of Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, New Edition, Fred Hammond and Prince.

What has been your favorite performance so far?

Late 90’s at The Royal Oak Music Theater. I thought I was a rock star for a night!

Who would you like to get a chance to work with?

My dream person to sing a duet with is Jill Scott.

What would be your dream venue to perform in?

I would love to perform at the FOX Theater and Aretha Franklin Theater (Chene Park.)

What’s a song you’d like to perform that you haven’t yet?

Ironically, it’s the song that we’re doing. “Endless Love” has always been a favorite of mine. I’m very excited about being able to do it.

If you could meet any musician in history, who would it be? Why?

If I could go back in time, it would be Prince because...he’s Prince! No explanation needed. Currently, it would be Lenny Kravitz. I connect with him as a black man playing guitar and being a soulful rocker.

What’s a “guilty pleasure” song you love but might not want people to know?

“Oh Sherry” by Steve Perry.

What’s one advice you’d give to anyone thinking about becoming a musician?

Do it because you love it. Because you can’t live without it. Have fun and enjoy it. Be good to the music and the music will be good to you.

FAST 4 FAVES! Favorite color? Blue Favorite movie? Tie between "Star Wars" and "Rocky" Favorite candy bar? Kit Kat Favorite place in Detroit? Ford Field on Sundays

FOLLOW THEO ONLINE!

Facebook: @theogridironspight

Twitter: @GridironGoLions

Instagram: @theo_gridiron00

Website: www.theogridiron.com

Don't forget to watch Beth and Theo perform on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company on Monday, June 24 starting at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

