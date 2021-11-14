34º

Flashpoint interview: US Rep. Fred Upton talks toxic political divide, death threats

Devin Scillian, Anchor

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton joins Flashpoint host Devin Scillian to discuss what he considers the worst political climate in American history. This is segment one of the Nov. 14, 2021 episode of Flashpoint.

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill has finally passed through Congress, but the process it took to get here only highlights the nation’s caustic, toxic political divide.

The lawmaker of 30 years joins host Devin Scillian on this episode of Flashpoint to share his thoughts, as well as death threats he has received for supporting this bill.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Nov. 14, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

