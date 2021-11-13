43º

News

Flashpoint 11/14/21: Infrastructure bill highlights toxic political divide; Michigan’s ominous COVID outlook

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, Coronavirus in Michigan, US Politics, News, Devin Scillian, Metro Detroit, Local 4 News

DETROIT – The presidents infrastructure bill finally mustered the voted and passed through Congress, but the process it took to get here is a stark reminder of our toxic political divide in the U.S.

COVID vaccine boosters are available -- and now vaccines are available for children, too -- but the latest assessment of COVID in Michigan is ominous.

Also, we’ll talk about the 30th anniversary of heartbreak and bravery in Royal Oak.

Hear from experts on these topics this week on Flashpoint.

Watch Flashpoint live at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the video player below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email