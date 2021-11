This week on Flashpoint, host Devin Scillian is sitting down with Dearborn's new mayor -- Abdullah Hammoud -- to discuss his new role, and some major infrastructural issues.

The city of Dearborn has elected its first-ever Arab American and Muslim mayor, Abdullah Hammoud.

The mayor-elect sat down with Flashpoint host Devin Scillian to discuss his new role and challenges facing the city.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Nov. 28, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

More: Nearly 50 years since Hubbard, Dearborn elects its first Arab-American mayor