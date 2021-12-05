Flashpoint Interview: Michigan health director talks omicron variant, state’s COVID surge

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joins Devin Scillian to discuss the omicron COVID-19 variant that is causing concern around the U.S. and the globe -- and it emerged amid Michigan's fourth virus surge.

Michigan was already struggling with its fourth surge of the coronavirus before word came that yet another variant, now called omicron, has mutated its way into circulation.

Now, the omicron variant is said to be the version of COVID-19 with the most mutations we’ve yet seen.

So, what does that mean for us in Michigan? Should the new, potentially more dangerous variant inspire new restrictions, or should things remain the same?

The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Hertel, joins Flashpoint host Devin Scillian to discuss what’s next with omicron.

Watch the interview in segment three of the Dec. 4, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

