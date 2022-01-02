25º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: US reps talk Michigan's changing districts, midterms

Reps. Debbie Dingell, Tim Walberg affected by new political maps

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan, Politics, Michigan Politics, Michigan Elections, Michigan News, Michigan COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Redistricting, Political Maps, Commission, Debbie Dingell, Tim Walberg
U.S. reps for Michigan Debbie Dingell (D) and Tim Walberg (R) join us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the state's new political maps and how they'll impact the midterm elections. They're also discussing the pandemic.

Michigan is looking at what will likely be a dramatic set of midterm elections this year after the state’s political maps were redrawn.

This week, U.S. reps Debbie Dingell (D) and Tim Walberg (R) join us to discuss the state’s new political maps and how they’ll impact the midterm elections. They’re also touching on some points related to the pandemic.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Jan. 2, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: Michigan redistricting commission defends new political maps

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email