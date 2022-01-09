37º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: University of Michigan immunologist says pandemic will end in 2022

Michigan seeing highest daily COVID case counts since pandemic began

Devin Scillian, Anchor

University of Michigan immunologist and professor Dr. Jim Baker joins us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the state of the pandemic, and it's potential end.

With the coronavirus spreading at an unseen rate in Michigan and beyond, it can be hard to imagine any end in sight.

But University of Michigan immunologist and professor Dr. Jim Baker says he thinks the pandemic will come to an end in 2022.

Dr. Baker joins us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the current state of the pandemic and its future.

Watch the interview in segment three of the Jan. 9, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

