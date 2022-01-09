37º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Michigan Gov. Whitmer talks COVID response amid surge

State seeing record daily new case numbers

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan, Politics, Michigan Politics, Michigan Elections, Michigan News, Michigan COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the state's response to the COVID-19 surge.

For the first time ever, the state of Michigan is seeing more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The ongoing COVID surge has gotten worse in Michigan and throughout the nation, partly fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 surge.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Jan. 9, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: Michigan Gov. Whitmer plans to keep current COVID policies in place for now

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email