Flashpoint Interview: Michigan Gov. Whitmer talks COVID response amid surge

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the state's response to the COVID-19 surge.

For the first time ever, the state of Michigan is seeing more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The ongoing COVID surge has gotten worse in Michigan and throughout the nation, partly fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Jan. 9, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

