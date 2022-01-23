Flashpoint Interview: Political journalist explains why some Americans believe Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

New York Times columnist Thomas B. Edsall, author of essay "Why Millions Think It Is Trump Who Cannot Tell a Lie," is giving us some insight into why people believe the lies spoken by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, despite all of the evidence against them.

Despite copious evidence proving that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure election in U.S. history, a number of Americans still believe the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

New York Times columnist Thomas B. Edsall, author of essay “Why Millions Think It Is Trump Who Cannot Tell a Lie,” joins us this week to give some insight into why people believe the lies spoken by Trump and his supporters, despite the evidence proving otherwise.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Jan. 23, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Ad

Related: Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection