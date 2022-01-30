20º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Business leaders address debate over spending of Michigan’s surplus

Tax cuts? Infrastructure? How some say Michigan’s surplus should be spent

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address this week, which was fronted by something unusual for a Michigan governor: a surplus. Tax cut fever is already sweeping across Lansing -- but is that the right thing to do with the surplus? Or, with so many pressing infrastructure needs, is that where the money is better spent? A group of business leaders from Michigan and Metro Detroit join us on Flashpoint to address the economic situation in the state.

A group of business leaders from Michigan and Metro Detroit joins us on Flashpoint to address the economic situation in the state.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Jan. 30, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

