Flashpoint Interview: Business leaders address debate over spending of Michigan’s surplus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address this week, which was fronted by something unusual for a Michigan governor: a surplus. Tax cut fever is already sweeping across Lansing -- but is that the right thing to do with the surplus? Or, with so many pressing infrastructure needs, is that where the money is better spent? A group of business leaders from Michigan and Metro Detroit join us on Flashpoint to address the economic situation in the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address this week, which was fronted by something unusual for a Michigan governor: a surplus.

Tax cut fever is already sweeping across Lansing -- but is that the right thing to do with the surplus? Or, with so many pressing infrastructure needs, is that where the money is better spent?

A group of business leaders from Michigan and Metro Detroit joins us on Flashpoint to address the economic situation in the state.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Jan. 30, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Ad

Related: Devin Scillian: Can Whitmer, GOP find common ground with surplus?