Michigan Governor Whitmer pushes tax cuts, education funding in State of the State address

The address may have been made remote because of COVID, but the virus was an afterthought tonight, with the exception of Whitmer coming out and saying kids need to be in classrooms.

“We want to be crystal clear. Students belong in school,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The bulk of the address dealt with accomplishments like that significant GM investment announced Tuesday (Jan. 25).

“Historically, the knock on Michigan was that one we didn’t have the tools to compete with other states, and we moved too slowly,” said Gov. Whitmer. “State government was dysfunctional, and yesterday the world saw what we can accomplish together.”

Governor Whitmer is heading into 2022, pitching a pension tax repeal, boosting the earned income tax credit as well as already giving Michigan drivers $400 checks as part of auto insurance reform. Those checks should arrive by May 9.

She may not have spent time on the state’s current COVID situation and response, but the GOP led legislature makes no bones about how they feel about her performance.

“We got here because of ineffective and tone-deaf leadership- both in Washington and the Governors mansion allowed Michigan to be controlled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it validated citizens sensibilities,” said Michigan State Senator Mike Shirkey.