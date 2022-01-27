9º

Local News

Michigan Governor Whitmer pushes tax cuts, education funding in State of the State address

26 minute State of the State Address focused on kitchen table kind of issues

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lansing, Ingham County, News, Local, Local News, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Of The State, State Of The State Address, Michigan State Of The State, Politics, General Motors, GM, Governor Whitmer, COVID, Detroit Diesel, GOP, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19, Michigan State Senator Mike Shirkey, Mike Shirkey
Fresh off a victory with a 7 billion dollar investment from General Motors, Governor Whitmer pitches her plans as she heads into an election year. Because of COVID, Gov. Whitmer did her State of the State remotely. Breaking tradition, Whitmer took her show on the road to Detroit Diesel to give her address. A 26-minute address that focused on kitchen table kind of issues

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich – Fresh off a victory with a seven billion dollar investment from General Motors, Governor Whitmer pitches her plans as she heads into an election year.

Because of COVID, Gov. Whitmer did her State of the State remotely. Breaking tradition, Whitmer took her show on the road to Detroit Diesel to give her address.

Read: Watch here: Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers 2022 State of the State address on Jan. 26

A 26-minute address that focused on kitchen table kind of issues

The address may have been made remote because of COVID, but the virus was an afterthought tonight, with the exception of Whitmer coming out and saying kids need to be in classrooms.

“We want to be crystal clear. Students belong in school,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The bulk of the address dealt with accomplishments like that significant GM investment announced Tuesday (Jan. 25).

“Historically, the knock on Michigan was that one we didn’t have the tools to compete with other states, and we moved too slowly,” said Gov. Whitmer. “State government was dysfunctional, and yesterday the world saw what we can accomplish together.”

Read: GM plans to build multi-billion dollar EV plants in Delta, Orion townships

Governor Whitmer is heading into 2022, pitching a pension tax repeal, boosting the earned income tax credit as well as already giving Michigan drivers $400 checks as part of auto insurance reform. Those checks should arrive by May 9.

She may not have spent time on the state’s current COVID situation and response, but the GOP led legislature makes no bones about how they feel about her performance.

“We got here because of ineffective and tone-deaf leadership- both in Washington and the Governors mansion allowed Michigan to be controlled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it validated citizens sensibilities,” said Michigan State Senator Mike Shirkey.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter