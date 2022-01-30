17º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint 1/30/22: Spending Michigan’s surplus money; Historic GM investment

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Flashpoint Preview

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address this week, which was fronted by something unusual for a Michigan governor: a surplus.

Tax cut fever is already sweeping across Lansing -- but is that the right thing to do with the surplus? Or, with so many pressing infrastructure needs, is that where the money is better spent?

Also, General Motors made an electrifying investment in its home state this week, and the governor wants you to plug in, too. Are you ready?

