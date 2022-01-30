Flashpoint 1/30/22: Spending Michigan’s surplus money; Historic GM investment

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address this week, which was fronted by something unusual for a Michigan governor: a surplus.

Tax cut fever is already sweeping across Lansing -- but is that the right thing to do with the surplus? Or, with so many pressing infrastructure needs, is that where the money is better spent?

Also, General Motors made an electrifying investment in its home state this week, and the governor wants you to plug in, too. Are you ready?

Join us for the conversation this Sunday on Flashpoint.

Watch Flashpoint live at 10 a.m. in the video player below.