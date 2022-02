The protests at the border help frame a question that we can now begin to ask. The United States and Canada took different approaches to dealing with the pandemic. Who wrote it better? Two health experts join us this week to discuss pandemic policies in the U.S. and in Canada, and how they intersect.

DETROIT – The protests at the border help frame a question that we can now begin to ask: The United States and Canada took different approaches to dealing with the pandemic -- who wrote it better?

Two health experts join us this week to discuss pandemic policies in the U.S. and in Canada, and how they intersect.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Feb. 20, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.