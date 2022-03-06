Flashpoint Interview: Michigan’s chief medical executive talks strategy as COVID cases slow

We arrive at a new spot on the pandemic curve. But, is it as simple as going back to our old normal? Or does a new normal take hold? We’re talking with Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michgian’s chief medical executive, as the state adjusts its pandemic response strategy with cases slowing down.

We are arriving at a new spot on the pandemic curve, as COVID-19 infections finally decline after a monthslong surge, partly driven by the omicron variant.

But, is it as simple as going back to our old normal? Or does a new normal take hold?

We’re talking with Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, as the state adjusts its pandemic response strategy with cases slowing down.

Watch the interview in segment two of the March 6, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

