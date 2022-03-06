59º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Michigan’s chief medical executive talks strategy as COVID cases slow

What’s next as latest virus surge comes to close

Devin Scillian, Anchor

We are arriving at a new spot on the pandemic curve, as COVID-19 infections finally decline after a monthslong surge, partly driven by the omicron variant.

But, is it as simple as going back to our old normal? Or does a new normal take hold?

We’re talking with Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, as the state adjusts its pandemic response strategy with cases slowing down.

Watch the interview in segment two of the March 6, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

