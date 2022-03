Steps are being taken to slow down surging inflation in the U.S., but is it enough to end the nonstop sticker shock? We’re talking with a roundtable of experts to see what they think.

Steps are being taken to slow down surging inflation in the U.S., but is it enough to end the nonstop sticker shock?

We’re talking with a roundtable of topic experts to help us break this down.

Related: US retail spending slows as inflation starts to bite

Watch the interview in segment two of the March 20, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

More: Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come