Flashpoint: What NFL draft means for Detroit; City-on-city water dispute continues

Detroit has landed itself a very big fish: The NFL draft is coming in 2024. We’re talking with Mike Tirico about why the event has become so big -- and why it’s such a big deal for our city. And a nasty fight has broken out over our regional water system, even as the state tries to solve our longtime infrastructure problems. Is it fair for customers of the Great Lakes Water Authority to have to pony up the money that hasn’t been paid by Highland Park? Or is that just how it works in a partnership? We’re talking about it all on Flashpoint.

DETROIT – Detroit has landed itself a very big fish: The NFL draft is coming in 2024. We’re talking with Mike Tirico about why the event has become so big -- and why it’s such a big deal for our city.

And a nasty fight has broken out over our regional water system, even as the state tries to solve our longtime infrastructure problems. Is it fair for customers of the Great Lakes Water Authority to have to pony up the money that hasn’t been paid by Highland Park? Or is that just how it works in a partnership? We’re talking about it all on Flashpoint.

Watch the individual segments of the April 3, 2022 Flashpoint episode using the links below, or watch the entire episode in the video player above.