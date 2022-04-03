Flashpoint Interview: Local leaders discuss Highland Park, GLWA water dispute

And a nasty fight has broken out over our regional water system, even as the state tries to solve our longtime infrastructure problems. Is it fair for customers of the Great Lakes Water Authority to have to pony up the money that hasn’t been paid by Highland Park? Or is that just how it works in a partnership? We’re talking about it all on Flashpoint.

A nasty fight has broken out over our regional water system, even as the state tries to solve our longtime infrastructure problems.

Is it fair for customers of the Great Lakes Water Authority to have to pony up the money that hasn’t been paid by Highland Park? Or is that just how it works in a partnership? We’re talking about it all on Flashpoint.

Watch the interview in segment two of the April 3, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

More: Should other communities be paying for Highland Park’s $52M water bill debt?