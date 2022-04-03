34º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Local leaders discuss Highland Park, GLWA water dispute

Leaders want state to get involved in water bill dispute

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Metro Detroit, Highland Park, Macomb County, Candice Miller, GLWA, Great Lakes Water Authority, Water Bills, Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Local News
And a nasty fight has broken out over our regional water system, even as the state tries to solve our longtime infrastructure problems. Is it fair for customers of the Great Lakes Water Authority to have to pony up the money that hasn’t been paid by Highland Park? Or is that just how it works in a partnership? We’re talking about it all on Flashpoint.

A nasty fight has broken out over our regional water system, even as the state tries to solve our longtime infrastructure problems.

Is it fair for customers of the Great Lakes Water Authority to have to pony up the money that hasn’t been paid by Highland Park? Or is that just how it works in a partnership? We’re talking about it all on Flashpoint.

Watch the interview in segment two of the April 3, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

More: Should other communities be paying for Highland Park’s $52M water bill debt?

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email