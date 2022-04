Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has moved to protect abortion rights in a preemptive maneuver before an upcoming Supreme Court decision on the issue. So, what is the future of abortion in Michigan? And, at long last, the city of Detroit moves forward on recreational marijuana. Does the plan mitigate fights over licenses, or create them?

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has moved to protect abortion rights in a preemptive maneuver before an upcoming Supreme Court decision on the issue.

So, what is the future of abortion in Michigan?

And, at long last, the city of Detroit moves forward on recreational marijuana. Does the plan mitigate fights over licenses, or create them?

Watch the individual segments of the April 10, 2022 Flashpoint episode using the links below, or watch the entire episode in the video player above.