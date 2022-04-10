49º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Detroit, industry leaders discuss future of recreational marijuana in city

Detroit officially allowing recreational marijuana to be sold in city

Devin Scillian, Anchor

At long last, the city of Detroit moves forward on recreational marijuana. Does the plan mitigate fights over licenses, or create them? We're sitting down with Detroit and industry leaders.

Detroit voters approved recreational marijuana in the city two years ago, but only now has it been given the green light by the city.

Does the plan for recreational marijuana in Detroit mitigate fights over licenses, or create them? We’re sitting down with city and industry leaders to discuss.

Watch the interview in segment two of the April 10, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Read more: Detroit City Council finally approves recreational marijuana ordinance

