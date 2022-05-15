77º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: How society is currently handling the pandemic, what to expect moving forward

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Ruth Dow Doan Professor and Immunology Physician U-M Dr. James Baker discusses what COVID-19 looks like during allergy and spring-cold season and the “annoyance” this disease has become.

According to the CDC, many other Michigan counties are also experiencing higher COVID spread.

It has been reported that 1 million Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, yet people are not getting as sick as they once were.

Watch the interview in segment one of the May 15, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

