Tracking Michigan hospital capacity during COVID-19

Michigan offers data on hospital capacity and bed occupancy for hospitals around Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Patients – Confirmed positive patients, as well as patients who are suspected of having COVID-19. This includes COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

COVID-19 Patients in ICU - Confirmed positive patients and suspected patients in intensive care unit (ICU).

Bed Occupancy - The percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by any patient regardless of COVID-19 status. This includes surge or overflow beds.