Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

A look at what's included in Prop 1 and Prop 2 on the ballot in Michigan this November.

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals.

Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.

In the second segment, we take a look at the laws behind political advertising on TV:

In our final Flashpoint segment, we look at the city of Detroit’s lawsuit against the 2021 Census: