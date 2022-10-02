62º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan, Elections
A look at what's included in Prop 1 and Prop 2 on the ballot in Michigan this November.

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals.

Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.

In the second segment, we take a look at the laws behind political advertising on TV:

A look at the laws behind political campaigns and TV advertising.

In our final Flashpoint segment, we look at the city of Detroit’s lawsuit against the 2021 Census:

A look at the city's lawsuit alleging an undercount and why it's important.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.

email

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram