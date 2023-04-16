Flashpoint: We’re talking with the brother of a Novi man in Russian prison

We’ll be talking with David Whelan -- he’s the brother of Novi’s Paul Whelan, who has been in a Russian prison for more than four years.

He’s watched other Americans released and sent home -- like basketball star Brittney Griner. Now, another American has been arrested and the similarities to Paul’s case are striking.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is, like Paul, accused of espionage. Like Paul, he too was denied consular access. With the U.S. and Russia at such profound odds over the Russian war in Ukraine, is there any hope of finding a diplomatic solution?

Watch the Sunday, April 23, 2023, edition of Flashpoint in the video player above.

We’re also going to talk about the new push from the Biden administration this week to speed up our move to electric vehicles. The EPA is proposing much stiffer emissions requirements that would mean electrics would make up two-thirds of all American vehicle sales in just nine years. Is that even remotely realistic?

And this past week, the governor convened a Pure Michigan travel and tourism conference in Grand Rapids. We’ll talk about the health of that industry on our pleasant peninsulas – all today on Flashpoint.