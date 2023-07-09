Flashpoint: Controversial Supreme Court decisions; Toyota’s 750-mile EV battery

Photo of the Supreme Court and Toyota. Two topics on the July 9, 2023, edition of Flashpoint.

DETROIT – On this edition of Flashpoint, we discuss the Supreme Court’s decisions and an announcement from Toyota that could flip the automotive world upside down.

Watch live at 10 a.m. Sunday in the video player down below.

The debates have only continued after the Supreme Court wrapped up a term filled with controversial decisions. Some argue that the court has fallen way out of step with American life, while others argue the court is only supposed to stay in step with the Constitution. But, at the very least, once again the deep divides in American society are again laid bare.

Has Toyota unlocked the secret of building a better battery? If true, the automotive world is about to be flipped upside down. A Toyota spokesman said the Japanese automaker is developing a solid-state battery that would have a range of almost 750 miles and would just need 10 minutes to fully charge.

Some people have wondered when Toyota would jump fully into electric vehicles, and if this comes to pass it will be available in 2025. Toyota would move to the head of the class. John McElroy will be on the show to discuss this.