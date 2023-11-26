Flashpoint: Michigan loses another veteran voice in Congress

DETROIT – After 10 years serving Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Rep. Dan Kildee has decided to step aside.

It’s a big change in the Michigan Congressional Delegation. The 2024 election will proceed without Kildee. The veteran Democratic lawmaker from Flint has decided he will not run for re-election, meaning there will be an open seat in Congress.

We spoke with Kildee about his decision to step aside.

Additionally, it was another Thanksgiving holiday in prison for Mario Willis, who was found guilty of an arson that killed a Detroit firefighter in 2008. There are many who are troubled by the conviction and by the circumstances that don’t add up to a typical arson case.

We’ll unravel why Willis’ pleas and those defending him have not made any impact.

