Flashpoint: Detroit’s plans for NFL draft, discussion with University of Michigan president

DETROIT – University of Michigan President Santa Ono discusses the football scandal, tension on campus, and a game-changing plan for the university and Detroit. We’ll share a portion of that chat and discuss Detroit’s early plans for the NFL draft.

A couple of months ago, the Detroit Economic Club asked me if I would do a kind of fireside chat with University of Michigan President Santa Ono. The answer was a very quick yes. I’m always fascinated by the many issues facing higher education, critical as our higher education system is to Michigan’s future.

But in the weeks that followed, the issues kept piling up. Everything from the sign stealing scandal in the football program, to protests on campus over the Israel-Hamas war.

I couldn’t wait to sit down with President Ono. This morning we’ll share a big portion of that conversation. He is a fascinating figure wrapping up his first year at the helm in Ann Arbor.

Then, a little later, Detroit is starting to roll out the plans for next spring’s NFL draft. I know, we’ve still got six games left in the regular season, why fuss for something so far away? Because it has become a massive sporting event, and it is a massive opportunity for the city. We’ll talk about the size of the challenge and the city’s plans to capitalize on it.

You can watch the Dec. 3, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.