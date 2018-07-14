2018 Beach Barbecue Bash heads to The Fountain Detroit BBQ

DETROIT - Got nothing to do Saturday? How about a nice celebration in honor of one of Detroit's newest barbecue restaurants?

The 2018 Beach Barbecue Bash is set for 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at The Fountain Detroit BBQ in Campus Martius Park -- 800 Woodward Ave. It is held on The Urban Beach.

Executive chef Jordan Hoffman, along with his award-winning team, will be cooking up all sorts of barbecue classics like beef brisket, barbecue ribs, smoked chicken, pork shoulder and more. Fresh side dishes and homemade sauces will also be available.

Entrees range from $8 to $12.

For more information about The Fountain Detroit BBQ, visit their website by clicking here.

