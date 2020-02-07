National Pizza Day 2020: Full list of freebies and deals on Feb. 9

National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 -- and we’ve got you covered on the best freebies and deals to celebrate!

It’s bread. It’s cheese. It’s whatever toppings you love -- it’s pizza. We all love it.

National Pizza Day 2020 deals (via Offers.com):

Bertucci’s: Kids eat for free on National Pizza Day. All you have to do is purchase an adult entrée of $8.99 or more. Plus, the restaurant is now offering a gluten-free, cauliflower-based crust on which you can build your own pizza. To see all of Bertucci’s gluten-free menu items, go here.

Blackjack Pizza: Print this coupon and get the All-In for $29.99. It includes a large specialty pizza, large one-topping pizza, Cheesebread and two-liter soda). Print this coupon and get a large three-topping pizza for $13.99. And this coupon and get a Blackjack Trio for $21. It includes a large one-topping pizza, cinnabread and cheesebread.

Blaze Pizza: The restaurant is offering two pepperoni pizzas for just $10 when you order online. Also, they’re bringing back their house-made gluten-free vegan dough.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Get two free pizzas when you purchase two pizzas and two beverages. Available for BrixxRoxx users on National Pizza Day.

California Pizza Kitchen: The restaurant chain can prepare any of their pizzas on a gluten-free crust. Kids Gluten-Free Pizzas are also available.

CiCi’s Pizza: Print this coupon and get three large one-topping pizzas for carryout for $15. Also, the pizzeria is introducing its new garlic parmesan crust. It’s available for a limited time only.

Domino’s: Select two or more items from the following for $5.99: a medium two-topping pizza, a marbled cookie brownie, specialty chicken, oven-baked sandwich, stuffed cheesy bread, eight-piece chicken or pasta in a dish. Domino’s is also proud to announce that they’re now offering gluten-free crusts.

Einstein Bros Bagels: Join the brand’s Shmear Society Rewards and redeem a coupon for two pizza bagel slices for $3 with an additional purchase.

Fresh Brothers: Get $5 off when you spend $20 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP5. Also, get $10 off when you spend $35 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP10. And lastly, get $15 off when you spend $50 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP15. Please note that all orders need to be picked up at the store.

Godfather’s Pizza: Print this coupon to get $3 off a large pizza. And this coupon to get $4 off a jumbo pizza.

Hungry Howie’s: Come enjoy their new stuffed Howie bread for $6.99. You can choose from pepperoni, bacon, jalapeno or cheese. You can also enjoy a large one-topping pizza for $5.99 on carry out orders. They also offer a gluten-free crust.

Jet’s Pizza: Their chicken bacon ranch pizza is back and you can get it for $13.99 when you use the code RANCH. It features chicken, bacon, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese and Jet’s famous ranch dressing as the base sauce.

Little Caesar’s: The pizza chain is now selling a new Slices-N-Stix pizza for $6 at select locations. It features four slices of pepperoni pizza combined with eight Italian cheese stix and crazy sauce.

Marco’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99 when you use the code MED699. Valid through Feb. 23. And get a free medium cheese pizza when you purchase any large pizza with the code BOGOCHZ.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Print this coupon and get a two-topping Quesapizza for $8.99.

Papa Gino’s: Get 15% off when you make a $50 purchase. Valid through Feb. 29. Plus, get two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $10.99 each. They’re also offering a gluten-free pizza with Udi’s crust starting at $9.99.

Papa John’s: Get 30% off large menu priced pizzas when you use the code PIZZADAY. Valid on Feb. 9.

Papa Murphy’s: Get 25% off an order of $20 or more with email sign up. Get also $3 off on large or family size pizza orders when you use the code PIZZADAY. Valid on Feb. 9.

Pizza Hut: The chain is offering a a gluten-free pizza with Udi’s pizza crust. Available as cheese and cheese-and-pepperoni only.

Postmates: On Feb. 9 and only on Postmates you’ll be able to get one free large 14” pizza at Blaze Pizza. Just use the code PIZZADAY at checkout on your Blaze Pizza order of $25 or more.

Sbarro: Join the Slice Society and receive a free XL NY slice with the purchase of a beverage within 24 hours of joining.

Shakey’s: Enjoy their dinner-for-two deal for $15.99. It includes a medium one-topping pizza and 1/2 pound of Mojo’s potatoes.

Toppers Pizza: Get free parmesan bread bites when you purchase any large regular priced pizza.

(Note: These are national deals, so check with your local locations to see if they’re participating)