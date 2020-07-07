Tasty Tuesday recipe: Mini cinnamon apple pies

Ingredients:
- 1 tube refrigerated cinnamon rolls
- 1 can apple pie filling
- 1 jar Cinnamon Sugar
Materials:
- Mini-loaf pan or large muffin pan
Directions:
-- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
-- Open tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and remove cup of icing (save for later)
-- Place one cinnamon roll in each slot of the mini-loaf pan
-- Once you have a cinnamon roll in each slot of the pan - press the cinnamon roll down so it is flat and pressed up on the edges a slight bit.
-- After all cinnamon rolls are pressed flat - spoon apple pile filing on top of each flattened cinnamon roll and repeat as necessary until you use the whole can of filling.
Cooking:
-- Place the pan into your oven that was pre-heated to 400-degrees and cook for 13-17 minutes.
-- Once the mini apple cinnamon apple pies look done enough for your liking, take out of oven and let cool for a few minutes.
Heating Icing:
-- Place icing cup that you set aside earlier on to a microwave safe dish and heat in the microwave for 7-10 seconds, until icing is smooth.
Finishing:
-- Once the pies are cooled, drizzle the smooth icing over each pie as desired.
-- Sprinkle desired amount of cinnamon sugar over each mini cinnamon apple pie
*If you are making the pies for dessert you can place a scoop of vanilla ice cream over each pie instead of the icing