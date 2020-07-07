Tasty Tuesday recipe: Mini cinnamon apple pies

Ingredients:

1 tube refrigerated cinnamon rolls

1 can apple pie filling

1 jar Cinnamon Sugar

Materials:

Mini-loaf pan or large muffin pan

Directions:

-- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees

-- Open tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and remove cup of icing (save for later)

-- Place one cinnamon roll in each slot of the mini-loaf pan

-- Once you have a cinnamon roll in each slot of the pan - press the cinnamon roll down so it is flat and pressed up on the edges a slight bit.

-- After all cinnamon rolls are pressed flat - spoon apple pile filing on top of each flattened cinnamon roll and repeat as necessary until you use the whole can of filling.

Cooking:

-- Place the pan into your oven that was pre-heated to 400-degrees and cook for 13-17 minutes.

-- Once the mini apple cinnamon apple pies look done enough for your liking, take out of oven and let cool for a few minutes.

Heating Icing:

-- Place icing cup that you set aside earlier on to a microwave safe dish and heat in the microwave for 7-10 seconds, until icing is smooth.

Finishing:

-- Once the pies are cooled, drizzle the smooth icing over each pie as desired.

-- Sprinkle desired amount of cinnamon sugar over each mini cinnamon apple pie

*If you are making the pies for dessert you can place a scoop of vanilla ice cream over each pie instead of the icing