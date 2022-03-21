How to get a free cone at Dairy Queen today

It’s Monday, so why not have some ice cream? Ok, how about some free ice cream?

Dairy Queen is celebrating Free Cone Day on Monday, March 21, with a free, small vanilla cone for all of us.

Here’s the fine print: Free small vanilla cone at participating non-mall locations. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders. Contact your local DQ restaurant for participation.

All you have to do is show up and claim your free cone. Simple as that.

There are 155 locations in Michigan, so I’m sure you can find one near your house. Here’s the location list.