A new Girl Scouts cookie flavor has arrived

There’s a new Girl Scouts cookie joining the ranks of iconic flavors. But will it hold up?

The Girl Scouts announced their newest cookie flavor this week -- Raspberry Rally. Say what?

“This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints,” the Scouts said in a release.

Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home.

Girl Scout cookies date back more than 100 years, to 1917. Read more about this history here.

We all know the classic cookie flavors -- Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs -- but there are several other flavors. You can check them out here.